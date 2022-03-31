M K Stalin meets several leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, on first day of Delhi visit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday met a number of leaders and MPs in Parliament, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, on the first day of his three-day visit to the national capital.

On Friday, sources said, he is likely to visit two model schools in the national capital during which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will accompany him.

Sonia walked into the DMK office in Parliament where she greeted Stalin and said, “I just came to say vanakkam. I will see you on Saturday, at the function of the opening of your office."

Stalin is in town for the inauguration of the DMK office in Delhi – Anna Kalaignar Arivalayam – on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on April 2 A host of Opposition leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, will attend the function.

Sources said an invitation has been given to BJP president J P Nadda also but he is unlikely to attend the programme.

At the Parliament’s Central Hall, Stalin met a host of MPs and floor leaders, including YSR Congress’ Vijay sai Reddy, CPI(M)’s Elamaram Kareem and John Brittas, RJD’s Manoj K Jha, Congress’ Deepender Hooda and Trinamool Congress’ Mohua Moitra, Shantanu Sen, Mausam Noor and Abir Ranjan Chaudhary among others.

He also met Union Minister SP Singh Baghel and CPI General Secretary D Raja.

Stalin also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. On Friday, he will be meeting Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal.

