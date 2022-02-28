M K Stalin wants Constitution to be amended to grant 'more powers' to states

Opposing the efforts by the BJP-led Centre in reducing states into “powerless zones”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday demanded that the Constitution be amended to grant more powers to state governments and sought the support of parties like Congress, CPI(M), and all regional outfits in this regard.

Delivering the acceptance speech after “brother” Rahul Gandhi released the first part of his autobiography Ungalil Oruvan (One Among You) at a gala event here, Stalin made a fervent appeal to parties that believe in “secular values” to come together to save the country which he said is facing a “big threat from divisive forces” and protecting the founding principles of India by defeating them.

The three-hour event turned into an anti-BJP conclave with speaker after speaker, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, tore into the saffron party for launching an all-round assault on states by reducing their powers.

The first part of the autobiography covers the first 23 years of Stalin’s journey – from his birth in 1953 to his experiences as a prisoner during the Emergency under MISA in 1976. Incidentally, it was Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother Indira Gandhi who imposed emergency in 1975.

‘Amend the Constitution’

Expressing happiness at national leaders like Gandhi speaking about the Dravidian principles, and federalism, Stalin sought support from parties like Congress and CPI(M) which was represented by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for amending the Constitution to grant more powers to states.

“We should join hands to prevent states from turning into powerless zones after having been stripped of their rights over finance, thoughts and functioning. All parties in the country should join hands in this fight,” Stalin said.

“Before concluding my speech, I wish to make an appeal, not just to the leaders on this stage, but to everyone who believes in secular values. Our Indian Union is facing a big threat from divisive forces. We all need to come together to defeat them and protect the founding principles of India,” the Chief Minister added.

‘PM imposes other ideas on Tamils’

Lavishing praise on the “uniqueness” of Tamils, their 3,000-year-old civilization, and the language, Gandhi said he feels a Tamil in “my heart” because “my blood is mixed in this soil”, referring to the assassination of his father Rajiv Gandhi by an LTTE suicide bomber near Chennai.

Reiterating that India is a “Union of States”, Gandhi launched a full-throttle attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of “trying to impose some other ideas” in Tamil Nadu and not listening to the people’s voices on issues like NEET and GST.

“When the voice of Tamil Nadu says NEET is not needed and GST harms productive states, you don't respect it. Who do you disrespect? They (BJP) do not understand the history of Tamil Nadu and the nation. In 3,000 years, nobody has been able to impose anything on TN. And 3,000 years from today, you cannot impose anything on the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

‘What if TN meets the same fate as J&K?’

Abdullah, in his speech, referred to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, bifurcation of the state and downgrading it as a Union Territory without the concurrence of its people, and denying the citizens their right to choice be it speaking a language or wearing a dress, in a reference to the Hijab controversy.

“What starts in Jammu and Kashmir does not end in Jammu and Kashmir. The experiment of J&K then gets repeated in other parts of the country. I am here not just as a victim of what has been done but as a warning of what can be done. My state was divided into two and reduced into a UT without the consent of the people,” Abdullah said.

He asked while the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir gave himself the power of the Constituent Assembly, what stops them from doing the same in Tamil Nadu or Kerala. “What if tomorrow they do the same and split Tamil Nadu into three. All like-minded parties who believe in the idea of India should fight against this. We are united because of the diversity,” Abdullah said.

‘Institutions are under attack’

In his speech, Yadav pitched the need for parties that function on the social justice plank to come onto the streets to fight for reservation in the judiciary. He also stressed the need for a caste-based census while expressing concern at institutions being attacked under the BJP rule.

“I take this opportunity to appeal to you all that as a nation and as people of this great land, we are witnessing gruesome attacks on the constitutional values of freedom, equality and justice. More so on social justice. We must understand that while recording these attacks, history shall name the perpetrators but it shall also not spare us if we do not fight and resist collectively. Let us go back from here with this solemn resolve and pledge,” he said.

