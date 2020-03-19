M Venkaiah Naidu asks Rajya Sabha members to not avoid probe by investigating agencies

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday asked members of the upper house not to avoid appearing before probe agencies when summoned as it was their duty to respect the law and legal provisions.

Naidu made this suo motu announcement soon after the end of the Zero Hour at noon, urging members not to cite house duty as a pretext to avoid summons by law enforcement agencies.

RS member and Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra recently did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stating that he was occupied with the ongoing Parliament session, among other reasons.

Chandra was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

Without taking any name, Naidu told members, "I would like to make a mention that no member of the House should avoid appearing before any investigating agency when she or he is called upon to do so by citing the reason of House duty".

"As a lawmaker it is our bounded duty to respect the law and legal procedures. It applies to all in all cases because you can only inform House is in session, give me further date, but you cannot avoid the law enforcing agencies' summons or notices. This has to be taken note of by all," he said and added that he was only stating provisions of law and rules.

His announcement was lauded by some members.