MP Cong MLAs stage silent protest against farm laws

Madhya Pradesh Cong MLAs stage silent protest against Centre's farm laws

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Dec 28 2020, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 15:18 ist
Madhya Pradesh State Congress Unit President Kamal Nath and other leaders during the flag hoisting ceremony on party's 136th foundation day at PCC Headquaters in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs led by state unit chief Kamal Nath on Monday staged a silent protest against the Centre's new farm laws in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Assembly premises here.

The protest began with Nath garlanding the statue of Gandhiji amid MLAs holding placards and toy tractors and shouting slogans denouncing the Centre.

The decision to stage a silent protest was taken since the three-day winter session of the Assembly, set to begin on Monday, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, said state Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja.

"We will continue to extend support to the ongoing farm agitation against the Centre's new laws," he added.

The winter session got postponed after 61 Assembly staffers and seven MLAs tested positive for Covid-19.

An earlier plan by the party to arrive at the Assembly complex in tractors was set to face hurdles from an order issued by the district collector banning the movement of several types of vehicles within a 5-kilometre radius.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Congress
Protests
Farm Bills
farmers

What's Brewing

Dhoni wins ICC 'Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade'

Dhoni wins ICC 'Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade'

Irrfan Khan's last film to release in theatres in 2021

Irrfan Khan's last film to release in theatres in 2021

Box Office Report: 'SBSB' makes an impact

Box Office Report: 'SBSB' makes an impact

Freedom: Another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic

Freedom: Another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Politics in 2020

The Lead: Politics in 2020

Covid-19 has ravaged US, but is the worst yet to come?

Covid-19 has ravaged US, but is the worst yet to come?

'Wonder Woman' pulls in $36.1 mn at global theatres

'Wonder Woman' pulls in $36.1 mn at global theatres

The place hit hardest by coronavirus

The place hit hardest by coronavirus

Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic

Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic

 