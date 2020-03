Sulking Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating a big shift in Madhya Pradesh politics and a threat to the 15-month old Kamal Nath government.

Scindia drove down to Modi's official 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah, a clear sign of the erstwhile Gwalior royal's shift to the BJP camp.

The move came on late Madhavrao Scindia's 75th birth anniversary.