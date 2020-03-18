Madhya Pradesh govt crisis Live: If the need arises I'll go to in Ramada hotel in Bengaluru, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh placed under preventive arrest. He was sitting on dharna near Ramada hotel in Bengaluru after allegedly not being allowed to visit rebel MLAs. He arrived in Bengaluru, early morning today. He was received by Congress state president DK Shivakumar. Twenty-one MP Congress MLAs are currently lodged at Ramada hotel in the city. The Supreme Court will hear today the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others to hold floor test in the State Assembly. Stay tuned for live updates.