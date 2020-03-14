Madhya Pradesh: Rebel MLAs fail to turn up before Speaker NP Prajapati

After seven-hour long suspense, 22 rebel Congress MLAs cancelled their return to Bhopal from Bengaluru, where they are staying since Tuesday.

Six of them were to appear before the Assembly Speaker to inform whether their resignation from the House membership was voluntary or under pressure. The remaining MLAs were summoned in two batches on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaker NP Prajapati said he waited for the MLAs for three hours.

Acting on CM Kamal Nath’s recommendation, the governor has dismissed six ministers who are allegedly held hostage in Bengaluru.

Anticipating trouble at the airport, heavy security arrangement was made. CISF jawans stopped Congress workers as they moved towards BJP workers who were raising slogans in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha said the party will move Supreme Court for direction to rescue the MLAs if they are not immediately released.