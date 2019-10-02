Maha Assembly polls: Abu Azmi declares Rs 209cr assets

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi, who oftens courts controversies over his statements, has declared assets of a whooping Rs 209 crore.

Azmi, 64, is SP's Maharashtra and Mumbai unit president. He is contesting from Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency in eastern suburbs of the commercial capital.

As sitting MLA, his assets have shown a jump of 33.93%. In the 2019 Assembly polls, he had declared assets to the tune of Rs 156 crore.

In the affidavit filed now, his assets stands at Rs 195 crore while that of his spouse Rs 14 crore.

Azmi has also reveled around 10 cases pending against him including extortion, sales tax irregularities, provocative speech, criminal intimidation, rioting and assault. Azmi is father of hotelier Farhan Azmi and father-in-law of former actress-model Ayesha Takia.