Maha CM to 'caretaker' CM: Fadnavis changes Twitter bio

After submitting his resignation on Friday evening, Devendra Fadnavis changed his Twitter bio to 'caretaker chief minister of Maharashtra'.

Fadnavis' personal Twitter handle is @Dev_Fadnavis.

Fadnavis on Friday evening submitted his resignation to Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after failing to resolve the impasse on government formation with ally Shiv Sena.

The tenure of the 13 Maharashtra Assembly ends on Saturday evening. Fadnavis was appointed caretaker CM by the governor.

As caretaker chief minister, Fadnavis will not be able to take policy decisions.