“In a situation wherein, if the floor test is delayed, there is a possibility of horse-trading, it becomes incumbent upon the court to act to protect democratic values. An immediate floor test, in such a case, might be the most effective mechanism to do so,” the Supreme Court bench said, as it asked the Governor’s office to conduct the floor test on Wednesday.

