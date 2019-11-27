Maha Guv is 'BJP agent', must be sacked: UP Cong leader

Senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Pradeep Mathur on Wednesday called Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a "BJP agent" and demanded his dismissal for dragging the office of the President into controversy.

Mathur, the former leader of the Congress legislature party in Uttar Pradesh also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking president's rule in Maharashtra without calling a cabinet meeting.

"Sack Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari if he does not tender his resignation on his own for working as a BJP agent," Mathur urged President Ram Nath Kovind in his statement.

Prior to administering the oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Koshyari should have ensured whether the duo enjoyed a majority in the house, he said.

The way president's rule was imposed and revoked in Maharashtra by Koshyari has unnecessarily dragged the country's highest office into controversy.

Instead of calling a cabinet meeting for revoking president's rule in the state, the prime minister himself recommended the same to the president, Mathur said.

"I have not witnessed anything like this in my 20 years tenure as an MLA," he said.