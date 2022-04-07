MVA allies together in handling BJP's attacks: Raut

Maha Vikas Aghadi allies together in handling BJP's attacks: Sanjay Raut

What you call crisis is actually an opportunity for us, Raut said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 07 2022, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 17:32 ist
Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI file photo

The three Maha Vikas Aghadi allies are together in handling attacks by the BJP through central agencies, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said as he landed in Mumbai on Thursday after the Parliament session.

“What you call ‘sankat’ (crisis) is actually ‘sandhi’ (opportunity) for us,” Raut told reporters at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, where he was welcomed by hundreds of party workers.

Raut also thanked Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

“The BJP have declared war…we will continue to fight…they way they have been taking steps, we would also be taking steps…put us in jail, we are ready…kill us, we are ready…attack us, we are ready,” he said.

