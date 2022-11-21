Maha Vikas Aghadi continues to fume over Governor’s remarks

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi continued to fume and intensify the demand for ouster of Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came under criticism for defending him and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Protests against the Governor were reported in several cities of Maharashtra.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP shot off a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and demanded to change the Governor.

“On numerous occasions it has been observed that the Governor of Maharashtra has made controversial remarks and statements which have hurt the sentiments of people and his conduct is unacceptable. I request your high office to conduct an independent inquiry in this regard and issue necessary directions or effect necessary change wherein the dignity of Governor’s office of Maharashtra is maintained,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase wrote to the President.

“Fadnavis says - "Shivaji Maharaj will be Maharashtra’s idol as long as the sun and moon exist" - but at the same time, it is shocking and disgusting to know that he does not see anything wrong in the demeaning statements made by Koshyari and Trivedi,” NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

“BJP and its leaders are betraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by using his name only to garner votes. By protecting those who demean Maharaj, Fadnavis is hurting the sentiments of Maharastrians. He should refrain from doing so or it will be mean, he too agrees with what the Governor of Maharashtra and the BJP spokesperson are saying. Shivaji Maharaj is our hero and idol, BJP must stop misusing his name and stop protecting those who demean him,” he said.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who is from the faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, too demanded that Koshyari be removed from his post.

“The Governor should understand that the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never age and he cannot be compared to any other great person in the world. My request to BJP leaders at the Centre is that a person who does not know the history of the state and how it functions, be sent somewhere else,” he said.