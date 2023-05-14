Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders hold strategy meeting

Days after the Supreme Court judgement on the June-2022 split in Shiv Sena and toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the leadership of the marquee anti-BJP coalition held a strategy meeting in Mumbai on Sunday.

The meeting was held in the run up to the proceedings of disqualification of some rebel Shiv Sena MLAs before the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The meeting, where top leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) were present, was chaired by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

It comes a day after the Congress defeated the BJP in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

Among other issues, the MVA leaders also discussed the war-of-words among the leadership of the three parties and focussed on the need to iron out the differences.

The meeting assumes extra significance in view of the fact that last week, Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Nitish Kumar, who is working on Opposition unity, met Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

In June-2022, Thackeray’s government was toppled by Eknath Shinde, the current chief minister, with the help of BJP.

The meeting also decided to hold deliberations with smaller allies of the three parties to put up a united front and harness each other’s strengths to take on the BJP.

The MVA-Vajramuth rallies - which had to be called off because of unseasonal rains and hailstorms and heatwave conditions - will be resumed in the days to come.

The elections to local bodies, including big corporations of Maharashtra, is expected to be held post monsoon - which would be a litmus test for the MVA as well as the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance - in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

Besides Pawar and Thackeray, include Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, state Congress president Nana Patole, his Mumbai counterpart Bhai Jagtap, and CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat, former chief minister Ashok Chavan, state NCP president Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.