Maha Vikas Aghadi puts up unity show

A day after strains emerged in the over two-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi government regarding the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima probe issue, top leaders asserted that the government will complete its full term.

In Jalgaon, Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar shared the dias, on Saturday.

AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge In Mumbai said that all is well within the government. "The MVA government will complete its full five-year term," Kharge said.

The bonhomie between Thackeray and Pawar, the architects of the Sena-NCP-Congress government, was seen at a function to honour the farmers.

Thackeray said that farmers are the focal point of his government. "Farmers need not worry...it is their government," he said.

Pawar, a former Union agriculture minister, said that water remains an issue in the agriculture sector and the Centre and state governments must address this issue jointly with all stake-holders.

On Friday, Pawar had expressed displeasure after Thackeray overruled the decision of state home minister Anil Deshmukh and handed over the probe of Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima from the Pune Police to NIA.