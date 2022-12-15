Maha Vikas Aghadi to demonstrate strength in Mumbai on November 17

Nearly six months out of power in Maharashtra, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi along with several like-minded parties and organisations would show a massive show of strength on Saturday during which they would highlight the boundary issue with Karnataka and insult of icons, unemployment, price rise and inflation.

The Mumbai police is yet to accord formal permission to the rally, however, there are indications from the Maharashtra government that it would come through.

The rally would start from Richardson & Cruddas adjacent to the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan And Prani Sangrahalaya in Byculla and would end adjacent to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

“I appeal to people that they should come and join in large numbers, after all it’s their issue,” former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the main issues are the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, the insults of legends like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savatribai Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar among others, the price rise and inflation and unemployment.

“None of these are political issues. These are issues pertaining to common persons,” he said.

On the issue of permission, Pawar said: “We have not yet received it…the permission has not been denied, we hope it will come through.”

Asked about the issue of permission, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said: “In democracy one has the right to protest.”