Maharashtra: Ahead of his Amravati visit, Uddhav Thackeray supporters pull down posters of MP Navneet Rana, husband MLA Ravi Rana

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Sunday pulled down posters of local MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in Amravati in Maharashtra on the eve of the visit of Uddhav Thackeray to the Vidarbha city.
Thackeray is on a two-day tour of Vidarbha since Sunday.
The Rana couple had claimed they would recite Hanuman Chalisa from 9am to 2pm at Girls High School square here and their supporters had put up posters informing about it.
Incidentally, Navneet Rana, an Independent MP from Amravati, and Ravi Rana were held in April last year after giving a call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree, the private residence of Thackeray, who was chief minister at the time.
They were released on bail later.
