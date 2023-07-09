Sena (UBT) men remove Navneet Rana posters in Amravati

Maharashtra: Ahead of his Amravati visit, Uddhav Thackeray supporters pull down posters of MP Navneet Rana, husband MLA Ravi Rana

Thackeray is on a two-day tour of Vidarbha since Sunday.

PTI
PTI, Amravati,
  • Jul 09 2023, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 20:02 ist
MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Sunday pulled down posters of local MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in Amravati in Maharashtra on the eve of the visit of Uddhav Thackeray to the Vidarbha city.

Thackeray is on a two-day tour of Vidarbha since Sunday.

Also Read | Why no Vidarbha tour when in govt, BJP asks Uddhav Thackeray

The Rana couple had claimed they would recite Hanuman Chalisa from 9am to 2pm at Girls High School square here and their supporters had put up posters informing about it.

Incidentally, Navneet Rana, an Independent MP from Amravati, and Ravi Rana were held in April last year after giving a call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree, the private residence of Thackeray, who was chief minister at the time.

They were released on bail later.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena (UBT)
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics
Uddhav Thackeray
Navneet Rana
Ravi Rana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne during serve

Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne during serve

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims

Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims

India is snakebite capital of the world

India is snakebite capital of the world

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

 