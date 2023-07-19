Maharashtra Assembly adjourned after SP MLA Abu Azmi refuses to chant Vande Mataram

The Maharashtra legislative Assembly on Wednesday was adjourned following a noisy protest by BJP MLAs over a remark about "Vande Mataram" by Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi. While raising the issue of a riot in the Sambhajinagar district, Azmi said chanting the slogan "Vande Mataram" was unacceptable to him.
“Some people say that if one has to live in India, 'Vande Mataram' must be chanted. We cannot do it. We believe only in one god,” he said. A ruckus followed as BJP MLAs took a strong exception to the statement.
Speaker Rahul Narwekar appealed the legislators to calm down.
“Azmi's comments are irrelevant to the topic. He should focus on the issue listed for the discussion,” Narwekar said. But the protest continued and the Speaker adjourned the house for 10 minutes.
