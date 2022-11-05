Maharashtra: BJP to kickstart BMC campaign 

The BJP would kick start its campaign for the forthcoming elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday with the launch of ‘Jagar Mumbaicha' mass contact programme in the financial capital of Mumbai.

On BJP’s radar is Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and the two other Maha Vikas Aghadi allies - Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress.

Mumbai BJP has announced ‘Jagar Mumbaicha’ campaign under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The campaign would commence from Bandra East, which incidentally houses Matoshree, the private residence of the Thackeray family.

“The Thackeray group is trying to endanger peace in Mumbai and also create a rift in the society keeping the forthcoming BMC elections in mind. Attempts are being made to appease a certain section of the society,” BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar said.

According to him, the BJP has sounded an ‘elgar’ against the appeasement of the vote bank that is going on and the corruption and political nepotism that has been rampant through its ‘Jagar Mumbaicha’ campaign.

On Sunday, the campaign would be launched from the PWD Ground in Government Colony in Bandra East which would be addressed by Shelar, Mumbai North Central MP Poonam Mahajan and MLA Parag Alavni.

On Monday, another meeting will be held at Gondivali in Andheri East, incidentally, a day after the results of the Andheri East by-elections are declared.