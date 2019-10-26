Maharashtra BJP to meet on Oct 30 to elect House leader

The Maharashtra BJP has convened a meeting on newly-elected MLAs on Wednesday when its new leader of the legislative wing would be elected.

The meeting of the BJP legislative party would be held on 30 October at 1 pm at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai.

"The leader of the legislative party would be elected in the meeting," state BJP president and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil said.

All the 105 newly-elected MLAs would he present in the meeting.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be re-elected BJP legislative party leader.

It may be recalled, in the election rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said "Delhi me Narendra, Mumbai me Devendra", while union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah had said that Devendra Fadnavis is the "current and future" Chief Minister of Maharashtra.