Maharashtra bypoll: Andheri East fight to be interesting

The first-ever bye-election in Maharashtra after the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation and emergence of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as the chief minister is all set to be interesting with the fast-developing political situation.

The bye-election to the Andheri East seat of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly would be held on November 3.

The election to this seat of Mumbai has been necessitated following the death of two-time MLA of Shiv Sena, Ramesh Latke, who passed away following a heart attack on May 11 while he was on a trip to Dubai.

Thereafter, the June 10 elections to six seats of Rajya Sabha and June 20 polls to 10 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council were held and subsequently, the Thackeray-led MVA was toppled by Shinde with the help of the BJP.

The Shiv Sena has decided to field Latke’s wife Rutuja from the seat even as NCP president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole had extended their support to the move of the Thackeray-group.

On the other hand, the BJP is fielding former corporator Murji Patel.

In the 2019 polls, Latke had defeated Patel, who had contested as an Independent, a rebel BJP candidate. Latke got 62,773 votes while Patel was No 2 securing 45,808 votes and Amin Jagdish Kutty of the Congress was No 3 with 27,951 votes. Before 2014 and 2019, the seat was represented by Suresh Shetty of the Congress.

It is practically a fight between the MVA and BJP, which would have the support of the Shinde-faction.

The Andheri East seat falls under the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, which is now represented by veteran politician Gajanan Kirtikar, who is of the Thackeray-group.

“The elections would be a litmus test of sorts for both the alliances. We have to keep in mind that very soon the local bodies polls would be held in Maharashtra and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation too would go for polls. For BMC polls also, alliances would be crafted and this bye-election would be a sort of testing ground,” said veteran political analyst Prakash Akolkar.

One of the key issues would be the ‘bow and arrow’ elections of the Shiv Sena as the Shinde-faction too had claimed it and the matter is pending before the Election Commission of India. “In case the Shinde-faction takes objection to the use of the symbol by Thackeray-group, the ECI would have to take a call,” informed sources said, adding that if the issue is pending, the symbol may be freezed for now.

Andheri East has significant Marathi-speaking voters as well as North Indian voters and a large migrant population.

