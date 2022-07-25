Maharashtra: Cabinet expansion yet to happen, Monsoon Session delayed

Into its fourth week, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra faces multiple challenges - the expansion of a two-person ministry is yet to take place, the legislature's Monsoon Session has not been convened so far and the proverbial Sword of Damocles hangs over the administration in the Supreme Court.

Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on June 30 and the new rebel Shiv Sena-BJP government cleared a trust vote on July 4.

Since they took over, Shinde and Fadnavis have visited New Delhi several times and met top BJP leaders to discuss the Cabinet expansion. The issue was also discussed at the BJP state executive meeting in Panvel last week, where leaders were told by Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrakant Patil to be patient.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray - who is recovering from the split of legislature parties in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the Lok Sabha - is meeting party workers and office bearers regularly while his son Aaditya is on a statewide tour. Uddhav has received a good response so far.

There are several aspirants for posts in both Sena factions and more than a dozen former senior ministers and party functionaries. Members of the Shinde rebels have already begun staging shows of strength in Mumbai and their respective constituencies.

Since the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly comprises 288 members, the maximum number of ministers that the government is allowed to have is 43. The Shinde group may get 13 to 14 berths while the BJP should get around 25 to 26 ministers.

The BJP has 106 seats, the Shinde-led faction has 40 seats and they have support from a majority among the 29 independents and smaller parties.

"All is not well," said Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut. "The new government is bound to collapse." He described the Shinde-Fadnavis combine as the "ek duuje ke liye" (made for each other) sarkar and said there was unease within. "They won't be able to stand the disqualification proceedings in the Supreme Court," he said.

The Maharashtra legislature's Monsoon Session was supposed to begin on July 18 but voting for the election of the country's new President was scheduled for that date and so, the sitting was deferred.

"The government plans to undertake the expansion of the Council of Ministers this week and the Monsoon Session may be convened next week,” informed sources told DH on Monday.

The sources said that Shinde also planned to undertake a tour of flood-affected areas for a first-hand assessment of the situation.