Maharashtra CM meets Modi over Maratha quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss issues ranging from reservation for the Maratha community, financial aid for cyclone relief and GST dues.

Senior Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Ministers Ajit Pawar and Ashok Chavan were also present during the meeting.

Thackeray was also scheduled to have a separate one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister, an interaction that piqued the interest of political observers. Thackeray’s Shiv Sena was the oldest ally of the BJP. The Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections and joined hands with Congress and NCP to form the government.

The meeting began shortly after 11:00 am and had stretched way beyond the scheduled time.

The meeting comes a month after the Supreme Court struck down a 2018 law providing reservation to the Maratha community in jobs and education in the state.

Chavan, a former Maharashtra chief minister, heads the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha reservation issue.

A state government constituted committee, headed by Justice (retd) Dilip Bhosale, studied the SC judgement and recommended filing a review petition.

The apex court had termed the state quota law as unconstitutional and held that the Maratha community is not socially and educationally backward.

The SC order also said the Maratha quota breached the 50% reservation rule.