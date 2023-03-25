Maharashtra CM Shinde attacks Rahul over Savarkar remark

Saying that Veer Savarkar was not only an icon of Maharashtra but whole of India, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the latter’s comments yet again on the revolutionary freedom fighter and Hindutva icon.

“Veer Savarkar is not only an icon of Maharashtra but whole of India…Veer Savarkar has spent years in jail….he (Gandhi) should be punished (for such comments)….he not only insulted Modi but the entire OBC community…if he continues to speak in the same tone it will be difficult for him to walk on the road,” Shinde said.

In his press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi, a day after he was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP, said: “….my name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi....Gandhi does not apologise for what's right.”

Also Read | Rahul case not linked to Adani episode, stay not sought to encash issue in K’tka polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad

At the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai, legislators of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi staged a protest sporting black bands at the stairs for Gandhi’s disqualification.

The Opposition also staged a walkout from the Assembly accusing Speaker Rahul Narvekar for delaying action against members of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, who a couple of days ago hit the posters of Gandhi with slippers.

Narvekar said he needs to take Deputy Chairperson of the Council Dr Neelam Gorhe into confidence while preparing guidelines for members’ conduct at the Houses and the complex - and that it would be framed in two weeks' time.

In the lower House, leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Congress Legislature Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat, Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, State NCP President Jayant Patil raised the issue.

“You should remember that it has happened during your tenure and the decision you give will have a far-reaching impact on legislature proceedings,” Thorat said.

Shinde, however, lashed out at Gandhi for his repeated comments on Savarkar and references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the OBC community.