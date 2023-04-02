Maharashtra CM Shinde to visit Ayodhya on April 9

Taking the cause of Hindutva further, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit the temple town of Ayodhya on April 9 with top Shiv Sena leaders and the saffron party’s law-makers.

This would be the first visit to Ayodhya by Shinde and his team after the Election Commission legitimised his group as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the bow and arrow election symbol.

“We would be visiting Ayodhya on April 9,” Shinde told reporters in Thane city, his bastion, on Sunday evening.

During the visit, Shinde would perform rituals along the Sarayu river and then offer worship to Lord Ram.

Shinde will seek darshan of Ram Lalla and visit the Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir.

Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister on 30 June after he toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the help of BJP.

It may be recalled, on 26 November, 2022, coinciding with the Constitution Day, Shinde and his team had visited Guwahati and offered prayers at the Kamakhya Devi temple.

During the June-July 2022 split in the 56-year-old Shiv Sena - which Shinde executed with the help of BJP - the MLAs had camped in a five-star hotel in Guwahati for several days before they returned to Mumbai after the new government was formed.

A few months ago, the ‘mahant’ of Ayodhya had himself invited Shinde to visit the temple town and offer prayers.

The Ayodhya visit is being seen as the launch of “Shiv Dhanush Yatra” in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.