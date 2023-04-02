Maharashtra CM Shinde to visit Ayodhya on April 9

Maharashtra CM Shinde to visit Ayodhya on April 9

Shinde will seek darshan of Ram Lalla and visit the Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 02 2023, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 20:15 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Taking the cause of Hindutva further, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit the temple town of Ayodhya on  April 9 with top Shiv Sena leaders and the saffron party’s law-makers.

This would be the first visit to Ayodhya by Shinde and his team after the Election Commission legitimised his group as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the bow and arrow election symbol.

Also Read | CM Shinde leads Savarkar Gaurav Yatra; slams Rahul Gandhi

“We would be visiting Ayodhya on April 9,” Shinde told reporters in Thane city, his bastion, on Sunday evening.

During the visit, Shinde would perform rituals along the Sarayu river and then offer worship to Lord Ram.

Shinde will seek darshan of Ram Lalla and visit the Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir.

Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister on 30 June after he toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the help of BJP.

It may be recalled, on 26 November, 2022, coinciding with the Constitution Day, Shinde and his team had visited Guwahati and offered prayers at the Kamakhya Devi temple.

During the June-July 2022 split in the 56-year-old Shiv Sena - which Shinde executed with the help of BJP -  the MLAs had camped in a five-star hotel in Guwahati for several days before they returned to Mumbai after the new government was formed.

Also Read | Ahead of Savarkar Yatra, Maharashtra CM, Dy CM, other leaders of ruling combine use his image as social media DP

A few months ago, the ‘mahant’ of Ayodhya had himself invited Shinde to visit the temple town and offer prayers.

The Ayodhya visit is being seen as the launch of “Shiv Dhanush Yatra” in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Ram Temple
Ayodhya
Ayodhya temple
Eknath Shinde
BJP
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

How drugs find their way into India

How drugs find their way into India

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

 