Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's office gets a chief coordinator

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will now have a chief coordinator.
Veteran Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar was appointed as chief coordinator of chief minister's office (CMO).
The CMO chief coordinator would have a rank and status of a Cabinet minister.
The chief coordinator would hold regular reviews of major projects and would be a bridge connecting the government, Shiv Sena and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Waikar is a trusted aide of the Thackeray family.
The 61-year-old veteran is a four-term corporator of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation and three-time member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
He was minister of state for housing.
Waikar was apparently a bit upset when he was not included in the ministry initially. Waikar, whose relations cut across party lines, will play a major role as the MVA has three big parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress and host of smaller allies - and have various issues.
