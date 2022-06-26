Sena Crisis: Did Shinde, Fadnavis meet Shah Gujarat?

Maharashtra Crisis: Did Shinde, Fadnavis meet Shah Gujarat?

The meeting is said to have taken place Thursday or Friday night

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 26 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 16:17 ist
Sources said the meeting lasted for almost two hours, where every aspect was discussed, like all those camping in Guwahati will stick to their guns and not return to Shiv Sena fold. Credit: PTI Photo

Even as the BJP has officially kept itself away from the Shiv Sena's internal tussle, it is being reported that rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati and Maharashtra former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an undisclosed location in Gujarat's Vadodara.

The meeting is said to have taken place Thursday or Friday night.

Local party sources were completely in the dark about the development and none of the office-bearers confirmed or denied such a meeting.

Track Updates on the Maharashtra Crisis

According to sources from the Vadodara airport, two chartered flights and one BSF plane landed on Friday night. One chartered flight had flown from Delhi to Vadodara, which was carrying Eknath Shinde and another chartered flight landed from Mumbai carrying Devendra Fadanvis.

Before these two flights landed, Amit Shah came in a BSF plane and checked in at the circuit house. Sources said late night Shah moved out of the circuit house with a minimum security personnel to an undisclosed place, where a meeting took place among the three.

Also read | Luxury resorts: A key stopover on road to topple governments

Sources said the meeting lasted for almost two hours, where every aspect was discussed, like all those camping in Guwahati will stick to their guns and not return to Shiv Sena fold. Even legal aspects were discussed -- such as if the Deputy Speaker does not recognise the rebel group and acts on Shiv Sena's recommendation of suspending some rebel MLAs.

Sources said two chartered flights took off before 5 pm. Friday, one headed for Mumbai and another for Delhi. Shah stayed back as he had to attend a sports conclave at Kevadiya Colony on Saturday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Amit Shah
Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena
Devendra Fadnavis
BJP
Maharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra Crisis

What's Brewing

Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts

Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts

Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19

Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Summer means suffering: How workers survive Gulf heat

Summer means suffering: How workers survive Gulf heat

Govt to pump Rs 200 crore to rejuvenate 67 B'luru lakes

Govt to pump Rs 200 crore to rejuvenate 67 B'luru lakes

In gay abandon...

In gay abandon...

Birthing depression

Birthing depression

 