Receiving threatening, abusive calls, says Sena MP

Maharashtra crisis: Receiving threatening, abusive calls, says Sena MP Chaturvedi

She said she had met Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey over the 'threat and abusive calls'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 25 2022, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 17:21 ist
Shive Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the tussle for supremacy in the ruling Shiv Sena between the groups led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, party Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said she had received some threatening calls over the past couple of days.

Track live updates on Maharashtra Crisis here

She said she had met Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey over the 'threat and abusive calls'. "Met Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey @sanjayp_1 ji with regards to threat and abusive calls I have been receiving since yesterday through VoIP calls, over the developing political situation in the state."

"Thank him for his time and hope to find out who these cowards are,” she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra
Mumbai police
Rajya Sabha
Priyanka Chaturvedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Eknath Shinde
Indian Politics
India News
Shiv Sena

What's Brewing

Sidhu Moosewala's song 'SYL' released posthumously

Sidhu Moosewala's song 'SYL' released posthumously

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Shinde's native village 'wants to see him as CM'

Shinde's native village 'wants to see him as CM'

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?

What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?

 