Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case

The Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition filed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis against its October 1, 2019, judgement, in a case regarding not disclosing all criminal cases in election affidavit in 2014.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose found no ground to reconsider the judgement. "We find no ground to interfere in the review petitions. The same is dismissed," the bench said in one-line order.

The top court had on October 1, 2019, set aside the Bombay High Court's order of May 3, 2018, that had rejected a petition by advocate Satish Ukey plea for action against Fadnavis.

During the open court hearing on his review petition on February 18, Fadnavis, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, maintained that a candidate can be prosecuted only if he had concealed criminal cases in which charges have been framed or the cases where he or she had been convicted.

He also contended a candidate may not be aware of a court having taken cognisance of an offence just before the filing of the nomination paper.

He asked for having re-look at the judgement as it would have far-reaching consequences on other election candidates in future.

Fadnavis had allegedly concealed two pending criminal cases – one related to defamation (1996) and another related to cheating and forgery (1998), in which the court had already taken cognisance, in his affidavit filed along with his nomination papers for election as an MLA from south-west Nagpur constituency in 2014.

Complainant, Ukey had contended the concealment of information to the election observer and the returning officer amounted to an offence under Section 125A of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

He also claimed as per the Election Commission's clarification issued on September 26, 2012, details of all pending cases in which cognisance have been taken by a court have to be disclosed, irrespective of quantum of punishment or framing of charges.

With the apex court's order, the trial court would consider the complaint on its merits.