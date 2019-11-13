Maharashtra for party with tally, says Shah

A day after President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah on Wednesday said that any party or group having numbers can still approach the Governor for government formation. He also clarified that the Vidhan Sabha has been kept under suspended animation.

Shah’s statement came amid allegations by Congress-NCP Maha Aghadi alliance and Shiv Sena, a former ally of BJP-led Maha Yuti combine, that they have been denied an opportunity by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to form the government and President’s rule was rushed through by the BJP-led Centre.

“Even now, those who have the numbers can approach the Governor,” Shah told a TV channel. He added that enough time was given before the President’s rule was imposed.

“Before this, in no state was so much time given... 18 days were given. The Governor invited parties only after the Assembly’s tenure ended. Neither Shiv Sena nor Congress-NCP staked claim and neither did we,” he said.

Shah said the Governor has not denied a chance to anyone. “A learned lawyer like Kapil Sibal (of Congress) is putting forth childish arguments like ‘we were denied a chance to form government’ in Maharashtra,” he said. Shah said that the Opposition is playing politics over the issue, dragging a Constitutional post into it.

Shah broke his silence on Sena’s charges and accused it of coming up with new demands on power sharing.