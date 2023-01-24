Maharashtra: Four-wheeled MVA after Sena (UBT)-VBA alliance

In October-November 2019 after the Vidhan Sabha polls when Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray broke ranks with BJP, it was a surprising development in Maharashtra politics.

When the Shiv Sena forged an alliance with Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress it was yet another major step to keep the BJP out of power in the state.

It was the late Balasaheb Thackeray who had crafted the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance with the top BJP leadership including the late Pramod Mahajan several decades ago.

As the BJP was forced the sit in opposition benches it launched a broadside against the MVA and top leaders including BJP president J P Nadda, the then state unit president Chandrakant Patil and then leader of the opposition and now deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis used to describe as “three-wheeler autorickshaw” with all wheels moving in different directions.

But the BJP ensured that in two-and-a-half years the Thackeray-led MVA collapsed and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was installed as chief minister.

On Monday hours after the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) forged an alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi headed by Prakash Ambedkar, Uddhav’s troubleshooter Sanjay Raut came up with a one-liner saying that the MVA now has four wheels.

“Today we have four wheels and two stepneys are ready,” said Raut.

Over the last two months when Thackeray and Ambedkar, the grandsons of legendary social reformer Prabodhankar Thackeray and chief architect of the Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, respectively, were in talks, but keeping Pawar and the Congress leadership in good humour was necessary.

It may be recalled that in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls of 2019, Ambedkar, who founded the VBA, damaged the prospects of Congress-NCP Democratic Front in several places.

Ambedkar is a two-time Lok Sabha member and one-term Rajya Sabha member is an experienced politician and convincing him is not an easy task.

After the SS (UBT)-VBA tie-up was announced, the NCP and Congress offered guarded reactions.

“We are not opposed to the SS(UBT)-VBA alliance,” state NCP president and former water resources minister Jayant Patil said. “There is no harm in adding friends but care must be taken to ensure that the friend should stay till the end,” he said.

“It is a good initiative…the MVA was formed to take on forces which are dividing the country. As of now, the alliance is limited to Shiv Sena and VBA,” Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap said.