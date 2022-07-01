Maharashtra News Live: Maharashtra happy that Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik became CM, says Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra News Live: Maharashtra happy that Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik became CM, says Eknath Shinde
updated: Jul 01 2022, 07:41 ist
Stay tuned for updates on the Maharashtra Crisis
07:38
We will not merge with any party, will remain in Shiv Sena: Deepak Kesarkar
Alleging that Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut is responsible for the present political situation inMaharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar said on Thursday evening that they will not merge with any party, but will remain as Shiv Sena.
Earlier, capping off a series of startling political events of the past 10 days,MaharashtraGovernor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to rebel camp leader Eknath Shinde as the 20th Chief Minister of the state, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Deputy CM.
(PTI)
07:37
Goa CM congratulates new Maharashtra CM Shinde on taking oath
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday congratulated Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde for taking over as the new CM ofMaharashtra. Sawant, a BJP leader, took to social media to congratulate Shinde and his party colleague Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as chief minister and deputy CM ofMaharashtra, respectively, in Mumbai.
(PTI)
07:36
Maharashtra happy that Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik became CM: Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Friday said not only his colleagues in the Assembly but alsoMaharashtrais happy that "Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister".
He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others for reposing confidence in him.
We will not merge with any party, will remain in Shiv Sena: Deepak Kesarkar
Alleging that Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut is responsible for the present political situation inMaharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar said on Thursday evening that they will not merge with any party, but will remain as Shiv Sena.
Earlier, capping off a series of startling political events of the past 10 days,MaharashtraGovernor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to rebel camp leader Eknath Shinde as the 20th Chief Minister of the state, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Deputy CM.
(PTI)
Goa CM congratulates new Maharashtra CM Shinde on taking oath
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday congratulated Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde for taking over as the new CM ofMaharashtra. Sawant, a BJP leader, took to social media to congratulate Shinde and his party colleague Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as chief minister and deputy CM ofMaharashtra, respectively, in Mumbai.
(PTI)
Maharashtra happy that Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik became CM: Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Friday said not only his colleagues in the Assembly but alsoMaharashtrais happy that "Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister".
He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others for reposing confidence in him.
(PTI)