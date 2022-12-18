Maharashtra government is 'super fast' government, says BJP leader Mungantiwar

Maharashtra govt is 'super fast' govt: BJP leader

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 18 2022, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 19:11 ist
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. Credits: PTI Photo

Six months ago when Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, respectively, it was referred to as the "ED sarkar".

“ED means Eknath and Devendra….yes, it is an “ED” sarkar,” Fadnavis had said on June 4 when the government cleared the confidence motion in Mumbai. 

Now, state Forest, Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has come out with a new definition. 

An orator-par-excellence, Mungantiwar said: “Yes it is “ED”government…”E” stands for economic and “D” stands for development….the “S” of Shinde is super and “F” of Fadnavis is “fast”…our government is a “super fast” government,” Mungantiwar said at a function in Nagpur.

Maharashtra
Sudhir Mungantiwar
India News
Indian Politics

