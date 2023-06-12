Maharashtra govt, Oppn continue to spar over Alandi incident

The war of words between the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government and the Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition intensified on Monday over the Alandi lathicharge incident in Pune involving the ‘warkaris’ during their annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur ahead of the Ashadi Ekadashi.

The MVA has accused the Shiv Sena-BJP government of making false claims that no lathicharge was resorted to on Sunday.

The incident took place when devotees were rushing to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Alandi town, 22 km from Pune city, during the ceremonial procession.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Choubey, however, denied that there was a lathicharge but admitted that some force was used to disperse the crowd to avoid a stampede-like situation.

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that Fadnavis had already spoken about the incident and had urged the opposition not to politicise the issue. “No lathicharge has happened… last year when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister and (heading the MVA government) and Ajit Pawar was the Deputy Chief Minister, a stampede-like incident took place and arrangements were made to avoid repeat of such incident,” said Bawankule.

“Some appeals from the government need to be accepted and it is essential that we do not politicise such issues,” he added.

The MVA, however, has stepped up the offensive against the Shinde-Fadnavis government over the issue.

“The videos clearly show that lathicharge has taken place,” state Congress President Nana Patole said and alleged that the government is pressurising the media to delete the videos of lathicharge. “The pilgrimage has been held for centuries peacefully… such an unfortunate incident has never taken place,” he added, adding that it is clear that without any reason police had resorted to lathicharge.

Sena (UBT)’s Rajya Sabha MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that both Shinde-Fadnavis must apologise to the people for the incident.

“It is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra who performs the annual pooja at the Pandharpur temple on Aghadi Ekadashi... Unless the Chief Minister apologises, he has no right to perform the special pooja,” said Raut.

NCP Working President and Baramati Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule administration's mismanagement put a blot on this annual celebration.”It is anguishing to see the lathi-charge on the warkari community. Those who are at fault should face action,” he said.