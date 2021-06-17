Maharashtra govt's bickering spills out in the open

Amid Congress’ repeated assertion of going solo in local bodies and the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, the Shiv Sena and NCP have hinted at working together for the ensuing elections.

The internal bickering between the three ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners seems to be coming out in the open.

"If the main political parties (Congress and NCP) are speaking of going alone, the other two parties Shiv Sena and NCP will have to join hands in the interest of the state," said an editorial that appeared in Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece on Thursday.

It may be recalled that on the 22nd foundation day of NCP on June 10, its founder-president Sharad Pawar had said: “…We are confident that our government will continue for 5 years. We (NCP and Shiv Sena) will continue to work for the betterment of people in the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls as well,” he said.

However, after that, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said: “I am the Congress chief of the state. So, I will give the point of view of my party. I don't know what he (Sharad Pawar) said, but Congress has made it very clear that we will be going solo in all local body elections and Assembly polls. Don’t you want to see Nana Patole being made the Chief Minister...?"

However, Thursday’s statement in Saamana comes on the 55th Shiv Sena foundation day, creating ripples in political circles.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls are still far away, but the major political parties (BJP and Congress) are suddenly talking of contesting the elections independently. Are there any plans to have mid-term polls?," it asked.

When asked about the recent developments, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “A friend in the MVA (state Congress president) Nana Patole said that they'll contest polls alone. They'll be a part of the government but contest alone. You can contest…. Then the two remaining parties will think about what they would do together in future.”

It may be recalled, following Patole’s statement, a couple of days ago, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar of NCP said that there was nothing wrong in having political ambitions.

In fact, Saamana reiterated the same in the editorial. “As Ajit Pawar said…those who get the support of 145 legislators in the 288-member Assembly, will form the next government and the CM will be decided by them. His statement is also valid. Parliamentary democracy is all about majority figures. Those who succeed in it, will be able to occupy the throne," it said.