Maharashtra: Kakade says will win RS poll, hits out at Udayanraje

Amid speculation that the BJP might offer a Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra to Udayanraje Bhosale, who lost the Lok Sabha bypoll after switching over from the NCP, the saffron party's associate member and RS MP Sanjay Kakade on Friday said he was confident of another stint in the Upper House.

Seven MPs from Maharashtra, including Kakade, are set to retire from RS on April 2 this year.

Bhosale, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Satara, resigned from Parliament after he joined the BJP, but lost in the bypoll to an NCP candidate.

Addressing a press conference here, Kakade said, "Looking at my contribution as an associate member to the party during the Assembly polls, I am sure I will once again be re-elected to the Rajya Sabha."

Taking a swipe at Bhosale, Kakade said, "I feel the BJP will not be in a hurry to make him (Bhosale) Rajya Sabha MP. He has no contribution to the party except resigning (from the NCP), joining the BJP and losing the bypoll. He could not even get other (BJP) candidates elected from his district except his (cousin) brother (Shivendra Raje Bhosale)," Kakade added.