Maharashtra parties gear up for Legislative Council polls

With just one day left to the deadline for filing of nominations for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, most of the parties have fielded their incumbent members. The last day for the filing of nominations is Thursday.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to continue its Upper House members such as Dr Ranjit Patil from Amravati Graduates' constituency and N G Ganar from Nagpur Teachers' constituency. Ganar will face off with the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Gangadhar Nakade. The BJP has given ticket to former Congress leader Kiran Patil from Aurangabad Teachers' constituency. He will take on the NCP's incumbent member Vikram Kale.

Kiran Patil controls several educational institutes in the Marathwada region, hence the BJP decided to field him, said a party source. Dnyaneshwar Mhatre has been nominated by the BJP from Konkan Teachers' constituency. He will take on Peasants and Workers Party candidate Balaram Patil. Patil is supported by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the NCP and Congress.

In Amravati Graduates' constituency, incumbent member Dr Ranjit Patil of the BJP is will face Dheeraj Lingade, son of a former Congress leader. The Congress has re-nominated Dr Sudhir Tambe from Nashik Graduates' constituency, but there has been no official announcement of a candidate from the BJP. Tambe is also a close relative of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

In the last elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council held in June 2022, the BJP had managed to win all the five seats when it had sufficient votes to elect only three of its candidates. The term of five members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council -- two from Graduates' and three from Teachers' constituencies -- is expiring on February 7.

The last date of withdrawal is January 16. Voting will take place on January 30 and counting on February 2.