Maharashtra political crisis to be decided by ‘legal battles’?

Even as the two warring Shiv Sena factions prepare for a legal battle, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi could manage to reassert its majority amid all odds. This has prompted the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party to be on its guard, and not be hasty with any moves that could backfire.

It seems that the MVA’s game plan is to tire out the Eknath Shinde-led rebels who are camping in Guwahati and force them to return to Maharashtra.

Much would depend on the actions of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, who is the Interim Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at present.

Hours after Shinde sent to Koshyari and Zirwal a letter containing signatures of 37 MLAs appointing him as a group leader, Zirwal approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the group leader of the Shiv Sena.

In a retaliatory move, the Shiv Sena petitioned for disqualification of 12 of the rebel MLAs—including Shinde—along with Sanjay Shirsat, Sandipan Bhumre, Tanaji Sawant, Bharat Gogawale, Abdul Sattar, Lata Sonawane, Yamini Jadhav, Prakash Surve, Anil Babar, Balaji Kinikar and Mahesh Shinde.

Meanwhile, the Shinde faction, currently holed up in Guwahati, sought legal advice as the rebel group leader walked out of the hotel for a few hours. However, they struck back when two independents—Mahesh Baldi and Vinod Agarwal—filed a no-confidence motion against Zirwal, and cited a Supreme Court judgment saying that the Deputy Speaker can't legally take any action on the disqualification plea against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

The MVA made it very clear that they have numbers, and they would continue to function normally as earlier.

“They (the rebel group) say that they are Shiv Sena...so, Shiv Sena and NCP and Congress together, the MVA have a majority…that’s it,” said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, an NCP member.

"So far, the support claimed by the rebels is only on paper...they have not yet come to Mumbai and the numbers will change after they return...Those who have gone will have to repent…we will fight them in the streets and on the Floor of the House,” said Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

“This is a legal battle as well as a political fight now,” Shiv Sena Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant said.

Congress leaders say they fully backed Thackeray’s leadership, and there was no question of buckling under pressure and the fight must continue till the MVA was saved.

Meanwhile, a day after Shinde claimed support of a “national party”, which is a “mahashakti”, he faced tough questioning. “The ‘mahashakti’ that I was referring to is Balasaheb Thackeray and ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe,” he said.

Thackeray blamed the BJP for the current political turmoil in Maharashtra and referred to the rebels as “prisoners” and efforts need to be made to bring them back, while MVA leadership contacted top legal experts.