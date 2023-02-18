Maharashtra politics to undergo churning after Shiv Sena twist

There would be a churning in Maharashtra politics - after the development involving the 56-year-old Shiv Sena - with the party’s name and bow-and-arrow symbol going to the Eknath Shinde-led faction, an ally of the BJP.

However, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress have backed the Uddhav Thackeray-led group Shiv Sena (UBT) - as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi came up with a brave face.

With the local bodies polls in Maharashtra round-the-corner in 2023 and the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, it would be a major plus point for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

“What has happened is a setback for democracy. The Shiv Sena and Thackerays could not be separated,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar of NCP said that the development was unexpected. “Thackeray has told the ECI that the matter was pending, why this hurry,” he said and said: “Who was Shiv Sena pramukh, who was Balasaheb Thackeray, who was Hinduhrudaysamrat, who took decisions…those who believe in Shiv Sena are with Uddhav ji.”

Expressing solidarity with Thackeray, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Craste said: “EC is setting a wrong precedent. What has been done today, will get back to the people who have orchestrated this…the recognition of Shinde-faction as the real Shiv Sena will prove dangerous to the election process in our country, in the times to come.What has happened with the original Shiv Sena today can happen to any political party, including the BJP….when the going gets tough, the tough get going.”