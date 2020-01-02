Maharashtra reacts sharply to R-Day tableau rejection

In what could lead to a centre-state spat, Maharashtra's tableau for the Republic Day parade has been rejected.

The list of rejected tableaus included the one from West Bengal.

With non-BJP governments in Maharashtra and West Bengal, the matter is snowballing into a major political issue.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has reacted sharply to the development.

"It is an insult to Maharashtra," said Dr Jitendra Awhad, a Cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance government.

"For the last 70 years, Maharashtra's tableau is being displayed in Republic Day parades....we have been adjudged winner several times," he said, adding that the state has displayed the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sant Tukaram, Mahatma Jotiba Phule among others. "We have spread a social message," he said.

According to him, the rejection of the tableau is a blow to the federal structure of the country because of the politics pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "It is childish....you don't reject a tableau of a government with a different ideology," he said.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule also slammed the BJP-led NDA for the rejection of the tableau.

“Republic Day is celebrated across India and all states should participate in the parade. But the government is acting aggressively and treating non-BJP ruled states with discriminatory behaviour. Both Maharashtra and West Bengal have played a vital role in the country's independence. It's an insult to the states, and I condemn this action," tweeted Sule, the daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Raut, an aide of Thackeray, also came down heavily on the Centre. "What is the conspiracy behind this?" he asked.

He also questioned the state BJP's silence over the issue. "If the Congress was at the Centre and such a thing would have happened, would the BJP in the state have been silent?" he asked.