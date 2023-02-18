Maharashtra: Rival Sena groups fight over Dapoli office

Maharashtra: Rival Sena factions fight over Dapoli office

The incident took place hours after the Election Commission recognized the Shinde faction of the party as the real Shiv Sena

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 18 2023, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 00:31 ist
Sena factions protest after the EC call to give Shinde group Shiv Sena name. Credit: PTI Photo

Supporters of rival factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray clashed over a Shiv Sena office at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district on Friday evening, police said. The incident took place hours after the Election Commission recognized the Shinde faction of the party as the real Shiv Sena.

Shinde faction workers tried to take over the Sena `shakha' (branch) in Dapoli which led to a scuffle, said an official. Tension prevailed in the area for some time but police intervened and brought the situation under control, he said.

