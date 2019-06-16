Maharashtra State Cabinet expanded

Maharashtra Governor CH. Vidyasagar Rao on Sunday administered the oath of office and secrecy to 8 Ministers and 5 Ministers of State at a swearing-in ceremony held on the lawns of Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Jaidutt Kshirsagar, Ashish Shelar, Sanjay Kute, Dr Suresh Khade, Dr Anil Bonde, Ashok Uike and Dr Tanaji Savant took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Yogesh Sagar, Avinash Mahatekar, Sanjay alias Bala Bhegade, Dr Parinay Phuke and Atul Save were sworn as Ministers of State at Sunday’s cabinet expansion.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadanvis, Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Haribhau Bagade, former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi, Ministers and Ministers of State, Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Members of State Legislature, senior government officials and invitees were present.

State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, Principal Secretary Protocol Nandkumar and Principal Secretary to the Governor B. Venugopal Reddy were present on the dais.