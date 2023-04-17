Maharashtra: Suspense over Ajit Pawar’s next move continues

The suspense in Maharashtra politics continued on Monday over Ajit Pawar’s next political move, however, the senior NCP leader categorically denied calling any meeting of the legislators of the Sharad Pawar-founded party.

The state politics is abuzz on Monday with reports and rumours that Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, is inching closer to the BJP - and that he has cancelled the day’s engagements in Pune.

The 63-year-old Pawar is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and four-time Deputy Chief Minister, who calls the shots on many issues vis-a-vis the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

After day long speculations, Pawar on Monday evening came out with a denial. “I was present at the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai till the wee hours meeting people affected by the heat stroke,” Pawar said, adding that there were no planned engagements for the day.

Pawar said that he is in Mumbai and would be present in his Vidhan Bhavan office on Tuesday. “The news that I had called a meeting of legislators in Mumbai is completely untrue,” he said.

Pawar Senior’s daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said that the media arrives at conjectures very fast. “He was at an MVA rally on Sunday evening…just because some programmes are cancelled does not mean that something is amiss,” she said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, who has played a crucial role in the formation of MVA, said that he does not believe that Pawar would leave NCP. “He would not go in another direction…the manner in which Shiv Sena was broken with the help of CBI, ED, Economic Offences Wing and Police, pressure is now being used to fragment NCP. There is pressure,” he said.

In a related development, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and his Mumbai counterpart Ashish Shelar visited New Delhi, however, the details have not emerged.

Asked about what was happening, Bawankule said: “I do not have any information about it.” However, he said that in months ahead many people would join the BJP.

State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai said: “If anyone can help us to make these seats more than 200, 225 or 250, support us to elect more seats, add to our grand coalition and make it bigger, we will welcome them.”

Industries Minister Uday Samant said: “I have worked with him (in the MVA government)…I know his administrative skills.”