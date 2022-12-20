Mahatma had spoken about disbanding Cong. Rahul is getting that done: Pralhad Joshi

Keeping up with his jibes against the Congress, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said, "Mahatma Gandhi had once spoken of disbanding Congress. Rahul Gandhi is going ahead to get that done soon."

Responding to Congress President Kharge's speech that nobody (not even a dog) in the BJP died in the freedom movement and freedom fighters were all Congress workers, Joshi said. "...I don't want to speak much about it. But what is Kharge thinking about himself & his party? This is duplicate Congress. Mahatma Gandhi had said about disbanding Congress. Rahul Gandhi is going ahead in getting that done soon."

Joshi added that it is an "Italian Congress which is running today" and called Kharge a "rubber stamp president".

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister continued "Their mindset is like this only...I thought Mallikarjun Kharge has some common sense but it has been proven today that he doesn't have it."

Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the BJP government "talks like a lion but acts like a mouse" as it is not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament.

Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he also claimed that while the Congress stood for the country, helped attain Independence and its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, the BJP people "did not even lose a dog" for the country.

