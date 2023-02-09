Mahila Congress protests BJP, Adani at Jantar Mantar

Mahila Congress workers protest at Jantar Mantar against BJP, Adani

Many protesters wore black headbands reading 'Inflation-free India' in Hindi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 09 2023, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 16:34 ist
Members of Akhil Bharatiya Mahila Congress stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against employment and other issues, in New Delhi, February 9, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Scores of All India Mahila Congress members staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday against the Centre and the Adani Group over allegations of financial irregularities and market manipulation.

The women raised slogans and held placards demanding investigations into the matter.

'India says we don't want BJP,' 'BJP shows no mercy on the hungry population as LPG cylinder is costing Rs 1,100,' and 'PM Modi Mantra: Snatch from the public, give to Adani' read some of the placards.

Also Read — Modi govt used central agencies to aid Adani, alleges Congress

Many protesters wore black headbands reading 'Inflation-free India' in Hindi.

"We want an immediate probe into the matter as people's hard earned money is at stake here. We also request this government to end this 'jumlabaazi.' They should stop diverting the attention of the country from the matter," Mahila Congress chief Neeta D'Souza told PTI.

The Congress Party had on Monday held district-level protests in front of LIC and SBI offices in several parts of the country.

Adani Group stocks have taken a massive hit after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations against it, including that of making fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation. The conglomerate has dismissed the charges as lies.

Opposition parties have alleged that a steep slide in value of shares held in Adani Group firms by LIC and leading lender State Bank of India (SBI) has been a massive setback to taxpayers.

Check out DH's latest videos

