Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Modi government

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Modi-led government at the Centre shifted a dozen IAS officers on Wednesday night giving them new or additional responsibilities.

In less than a month of the Union Budget for 2019-20, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg was moved to power ministry and Atanu Chakraborty was elevated as the Secretary, Economic Affairs.

Chakraborty, a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer was until now Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), according to a notification by the Appointments Committee of the cabinet.

Secretary, Ministry of Power, Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed as officer on special duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Bhalla will take over as the new Union Home Secretary succeeding Rajiv Gauba, who superannuates on August 31.

Key reshuffles were made at the secretary and additional secretary levels in the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Department for Promotion on Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Textile and a few others.