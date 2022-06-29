Majority is with us, so victory is ours: Eknath Shinde

“In democracy, majority is important. The majority is with us and so victory is ours,” Eknath Shinde, leader of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, told reporters in Guwahati on Wednesday, soon after visiting the historic Kamakhya temple.

“In this country, there is law, there is a constitution, and there are rules. So, no one can go beyond those rules,” Shinde said.

He claimed that all 49 MLAs were with him, and all would visit Mumbai on Thursday to take part in the Floor Test, or any other formalities, of the Assembly. “We all are aware of the formalities. We all will take part in it,” he further said, adding that development (what kind of development?) would be their main agenda.

According to sources, Shinde and the other MLAs would fly to Goa on Wednesday evening, and would reach Mumbai on Thursday morning. Some MLAs had stepped out of Radisson Blu, but returned after some time. Sources said they might wait for the Supreme Court's order regarding Shiv Sena's appeal against the Floor Test convened by the Governor.

The MLAs, who visited the Kamakhya temple situated atop Nilachal Hills, were accompanied by Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika and Lok Sabha member from BJP, Dilip Saikia. Senior police officers were also seen with the MLAs.

The rebel MLAs have been staying at the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati since June 21, when the crisis started in the Maha Vikash Aghadi government in Maharashtra.