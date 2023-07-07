Majority of MPs owe allegiance to Sharad Pawar 

The majority of the MPs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) owe allegiance to the party’s founder Sharad Pawar and the rebel Ajit Pawar-faction has two of the eight Parliamentarians.
The four Lok Sabha MPs are - Supriya Sule (Baramati), Amol Kolhe (Shirur), Shrinivas Patil (Satara) and Sunil Tatkare (Raigad).
The four Rajya Sabha MPs are - Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Vandana Chavan and Fauzia Khan.
Only two MPs are with Ajit Pawar - Patel (Rajya Sabha) and Sunil Tatkare (Lok Sabha).
