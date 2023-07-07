Majority of MPs owe allegiance to Sharad Pawar 

Only two MPs are with Ajit Pawar - Patel (Rajya Sabha) and Sunil Tatkare (Lok Sabha).

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 07 2023, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 14:46 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

The majority of the MPs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) owe allegiance to the party’s founder Sharad Pawar and the rebel Ajit Pawar-faction has two of the eight Parliamentarians.

The four Lok Sabha MPs are - Supriya Sule (Baramati), Amol Kolhe (Shirur), Shrinivas Patil (Satara) and Sunil Tatkare (Raigad).

Also Read | Still effective president, whether 82 or 92: Sharad Pawar sends Ajit a message

The four Rajya Sabha MPs are - Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Vandana Chavan and Fauzia Khan.

Maharashtra
Maharashtra politics
Shiv Sena
NCP
BJP
Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar
India News
Indian Politics

