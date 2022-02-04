'Make In India' is now 'Buy from China', BJP is Beijing Janata Party: Congress

Congress on Friday intensified its attack on Narendra Modi government on its handling of China with top leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that 'Make In India' has now become 'Buy from China' and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge describing the ruling BJP as "Beijing Janata Party".

Taking forward his attack on the government during his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on Wednesday, Rahul said the Modi government has destroyed the unorganised sector and MSMEs that create jobs.

"Jumla for India, Jobs for China! Modi government has destroyed the unorganised sector and MSMEs that create the most jobs. Result: 'Make In India' is now 'Buy from China'," he tweeted sharing a video that also had excerpts of his speech in Lok Sabha.

JUMLA for India

JOBS for China! Modi Government has destroyed the Unorganised Sector and MSMEs that create the most jobs. Result: 'Make In India' is now 'Buy from China' pic.twitter.com/nZRUsYxgkP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 4, 2022

The video alleged that the Prime Minister has promised Make in India but only buy from China. It went on to say that there was a "record 46% rise in imports (highest ever) from China in 2021. Unemployment has broken all records in India...China has occupied Indian territory. But Modi government is ensuring China's vikas (development)."

Tagging Rahul's tweet, Kharge posted, "Beijing Janata Party (BJP) is not only surrendering our land to China, but also surrendering our economy!"

Beijing Janata Party (BJP) is not only surrendering our land to China, but also surrendering our economy! https://t.co/bRdgkz0ejX — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 4, 2022

The official Twitter handle of Congress tweeted, "On one hand they are bulldozing over the homes of our poor. On the other, they remain quiet as China builds homes on our land. What kind of nationalism is this? #BJPsIdeaOfTwoIndias."

On one hand they are bulldozing over the homes of our poor. On the other, they remain quiet as China builds homes on our land. What kind of nationalism is this? #BJPsIdeaOfTwoIndias pic.twitter.com/hzilPNKAzh — Congress (@INCIndia) February 4, 2022

On Thursday, Rahul had tagged a news report citing a statement of BJP MP Tapir Gao, who urged the government to find a solution as China is picking up Indian citizens and tweeted. "China first captured our land and is now abducting our citizens and torturing them. Modiji is silently waiting for achhe din. Shameful."

During his speech in Lok Sabha, Rahul has said that the Modi government's stand on China and Pakistan only brought the two neighbouring countries together to work against India. "The single biggest strategic goal of India has been to keep China and Pakistan apart. But what you have done is brought them together. You have committed the single biggest crime you can commit," he said besides referring to the trade deficit with China.

Check out the latest videos from DH: