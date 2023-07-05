Make oneself 'relevant and inevitable': Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's advice at leadership workshop

Some party colleagues “joined hands with the BJP to defeat” him in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said he gave all those opposed to him tickets to fight the recent Karnataka polls, as he wanted the party to win.

Kharge wants Congress party workers to follow his path in the organisation by being accommodative and not work to defeat a colleague in the hope that his downfall would give them an opportunity. He said a little wait would always help, as opportunities would come their way like it came in his case.

Kharge was addressing the party’s Leadership Development Mission workshop, which was attended by delegates chosen from SCs, STs, OBCs and minority communities.

LIVE: Congress President Shri @Kharge addresses Leadership Development Mission workshop at AICC HQ. https://t.co/e3Prm2xf5C — Congress (@INCIndia) July 5, 2023

Make oneself “relevant and inevitable” and not act like a dependent was the Congress president's first advice to the delegates, who were chosen as part of the exercise to identify grassroots leaders from underprivileged communities. He told them none would give them any respect, if they act subservient to a leader.

“If the organisation feels you are always always ahead in helping the party, getting community votes transferred, no leader can afford to ignore you…We have to promote leadership but that does not mean you start fighting with local leadership and complain against them,” he said.

Read | Will Kharge find a solution to Congress’s Rajasthan imbroglio?

He said they should not fight against each other, as many try to run the other, thinking they could get a chance in future, he said adding, he has seen this attitude for long and in Karnataka, his home state, too he saw the same even in recent times.

“Many (Congress) people worked with the BJP to defeat me (In Kalaburgi Lok Sabha seat)...In the Karnataka elections, I gave tickets to all those who worked to defeat me because even if 10 votes go, the party can be defeated. I told them, you worked to defeat me. I don’t want to be defeated for a second time,” he said.

He said the BJP-RSS could not have defeated him but some of his colleagues supported them for some reason. “I told them you did not support me, it is okay but I am supporting you because I want to bring Congress back to power,” he said.

Warning that they may feel frustrated for not getting anything, he said that leaders like him have too gone through such a phase.

In an apparent reference to him losing the Chief Minister’s post at least thrice, he said that he too had to see opportunities going the other way but it was okay for him. “Now see where I am and I am here because of your support,” he said.

Quoting Jawaharlal Nehru, Kharge also said that undesirable elements joining the party could be detrimental to the interests of the organisation.